Home  >  Spotlight

Tugade among those named in 'Pandora papers'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 10:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Prominent Filipinos are among personalities identified in the Pandora papers.

Owning an offshore account is not prohibited by Philippine law, but government officials are obliged to disclose these types of finances. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Arthur Tugade   Pandora papers   offshore account  