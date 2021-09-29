THROWBACK: Darwin Ramos, 'Servant of God'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"#NoFilter" looks back at the life of Darwin Ramos, a Filipino street child that the Vatican declared a "Servant of God." Ramos had a serious degenerative disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. But he never called this his sickness. Rather, he referred to it as his "mission," said Fr. Matthieu Dauchez of the Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation. The priest said Ramos was "so united with Christ in his suffering that he was sharing his joy." Watch this throwback episode to hear his family and friends recall some of the moments they had with the young man and how he had influenced their lives, and his road to canonization.