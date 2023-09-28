Watch more on iWantTFC

During Thursday's hearing by the Senate Committees on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, and Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, the police chief of Surigao del Norte and the granddaughter of the founder of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) shared the history and profile of the group.

The panels, chaired by Senators Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa and Risa Hontiveros, are looking into alleged abuses and other irregularities within SBSI.

P/Col. Laudemer Laude, the provincial police director of Surigao del Norte, gave the senators a background about Socorro town and the SBSI, as well as issues related to the group, including formal complaints that were filed.

Ralna Florano, the granddaughter of SBSI founder Rosalina Taruc, meanwhile, provided details about her family. "Malaking insulto po sa amin na tinatawag kami na kulto because my grandparents, as what the former chairperson of Socorro Task Force Kapihan has described them, (are) virtuous people," she said.