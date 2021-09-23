Home  >  Spotlight

Chances of united opposition in Halalan 2022 slim, analysts say

Posted at Sep 24 2021 01:19 AM

Political analysts are seeing fewer chances of a united opposition ahead of the Philippines 2022 presidential elections. The latest entry into the race is adamant he will not give way to other bets running against the administration. Mike Navallo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2021
