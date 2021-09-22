Home  >  Spotlight

Analysts weigh in on Manila Mayor Isko's bid for presidency in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2021 09:40 PM

Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso's presidential bid raised questions on whether a single opposition candidate is still possible in the May 2022 polls.

Analysts share how they view Domagoso's candidacy, and how this affects the race to Malacañang. - ANC, The World Tonight, September 22, 2021
