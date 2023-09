Watch more on iWantTFC

In vibrant yellow carriers, the most endearing and youthful members of Chile's esteemed canine brigade seized the limelight at the annual Military Parade on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

A remarkable ensemble of 76 dogs, spanning various age groups, proudly marched alongside their dedicated handlers, who are esteemed members of Chile's revered carabiniers, or police officers.

These charming pups undergo rigorous training to acclimate themselves to crowds and noise, ensuring their flawless performance at the parade, Captain Gabriela Berrios of the Chilean carabiniers said.

Introduced to the military parade in 2017, these 'police' puppies have since become the undisputed stars of this cherished annual tradition, captivating the hearts of onlookers.

(Production: Jorge Vega, Nina Lopez)