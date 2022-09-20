Home > Spotlight Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch that ushered in a digital era Deutsche Welle Posted at Sep 20 2022 07:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Since becoming monarch in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II had witnessed countless changes in the world's technology throughout her 70-year-reign. From her first email in 1976, she also witnessed the popularity of Zoom shortly before her passing, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain, world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II Thousands pay last respects as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Deutsche Welle, ANC, DW Read More: Queen Elizabeth II digital age technology Deutsche Welle DW /news/09/20/22/cedric-lee-on-vhongs-arrest-i-feel-vindicated/news/09/20/22/us-child-abuse-in-ph-still-a-priority-concern/sports/09/20/22/uaap-up-opens-title-defense-against-la-salle-on-oct-1/overseas/09/20/22/national-mourning-ends-in-britain-after-queens-funeral/sports/09/20/22/pba-frankie-lim-named-new-nlex-head-coach