Epidemiologist: COVID-19 herd immunity may be out of reach for now

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:33 PM

An epidemiologist doubts whether herd immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved soon.

That's as more than 600 new cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant are detected in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2021
