Home > Spotlight International crime syndicates may be running text scams, says DICT chief ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2022 11:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine information technology chief warns of international criminal syndicates who may be running personalized text scams in the country. A bankers' group is also concerned about the rise of this new digital scam. Warren de Guzman reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, DICT Read More: Philippine information technology criminal syndicates DICT personalized text scams text scams digital scam /video/business/09/09/22/psei-extends-winning-streak-as-php-firms-up-vs-usd/news/09/09/22/severe-tropical-storm-inday-intensifies/video/news/09/09/22/doj-chief-says-icc-probe-into-duterte-drug-war-unnecessary/video/news/09/09/22/iloilo-province-follows-cebu-city-in-easing-face-mask-rule/entertainment/09/09/22/markus-paterson-confirms-breakup-with-janella-salvador