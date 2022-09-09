Home  >  Spotlight

ANC

International crime syndicates may be running text scams, says DICT chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 11:47 PM

The Philippine information technology chief warns of international criminal syndicates who may be running personalized text scams in the country. A bankers' group is also concerned about the rise of this new digital scam. Warren de Guzman reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 9, 2022
