From the Vice President saying her office can live without confidential funds, to Vice Ganda comparing Anne Curtis' voice to corruption, here are some of the past week's headlines in soundbytes in #WhatTheySaid.

Vice Ganda on Anne Curtis' singing voice in impromptu comedy skit

James Reid on the state of his talent agency and record label Careless

Chot Reyes on stepping down as Gilas Pilipinas head coach

Jose Mari Chan on the essence of Christmas

VP Sara Duterte on the inclusion of P500-M confidential funds in her office's 2024 budget

Jaclyn Jose on joining 'Batang Quiapo' and feeling 'complete' as an actress

Gun-toting ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales on viral road rage incident

Cyclist Allan Bandiola on forgiving the gun-toting ex-cop in viral road rage incident

'It's Showtime' on MTRCB ruling and filing a motion for reconsideration

Tim Cone on stepping up as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas for the 19th Asian Games