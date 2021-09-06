Home  >  Spotlight

Robredo slams Duterte’s press conferences for supposedly not focusing on pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2021 11:02 PM

Vice-President Leni Robredo hits what she sees as President Rodrigo Duterte's misplaced priorities in addressing the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2021
