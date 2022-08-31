Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A good history teacher is one whose lessons are rooted in extensive research, not on rumors and information collected from social media, the head of the Commission on Higher Education said Tuesday.

"Kung magaling ang teacher na nagtuturo, hindi niya papatulan ang revisionism," CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo when asked about his thoughts on supposed attempts to revise Philippine history.

(If a teacher is good in teaching, they won't accept revisionism.)

"Huwag iyong fake news ang tinuturo mo. At dapat kung history teacher ka, gumagawa ka talaga ng research para 'yong tinuturo mo ay produkto ng pananaliksik at hindi 'marites' o narinig mo lang sa kanto," said De Vera, who finished his undergraduate degree in history at the University of the Philippines.

(Don't teach fake news. If you're a history teacher, you should be doing research so that your lessons are a product of your research and not gossip that you heard in the streets.)

People visit the “Museo ng Katipunan” inside the Pinaglabanan Complex in San Juan City on Bonifacio Day, November 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

The term "Marites" has been used by Filipinos since last year to refer to gossipmongers.

"Responsibilidad ng isang propesor 'yan sa kasaysayan. Kailangan ikaw ay magsaliksik, gumamit ng primary data sa iyong mga sinasabi. Hindi puwedeng TikTok ang pinagmumulan ng 'yong lecture o nakiki-marites ka lang sa mga ibang tao," he added.

(That's the responsibility of history professors. You need to do research, use primary data in what you're saying. You can't just get your lectures from TikTok or gossip.)

Earlier this year, thousands of educators and scholars, mostly from the higher education sector, vowed to defend historical truth and academic freedom following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's win in the elections.

The group feared that Marcos' win would spell more attempts at erasing "memories of plunder and human rights violations" committed under his father’s martial law rule.

Critics and opponents accuse Marcos Jr and his supporters of trying to portray his father's two-decade rule as a golden age of peace and prosperity while whitewashing human rights abuses and the plundering of state coffers.

Sen. Imee Marcos has denied that her family was revising history, saying they are only sharing their "side of the story."