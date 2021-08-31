Home  >  Spotlight

ABS-CBN shutdown: A year after layoffs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2021 11:35 PM

ABS-CBN marks a dark chapter in its history when a year ago today, it had to let go of thousands of workers.

The job cuts followed the denial by the Philippine Congress of the network's fresh broadcast franchise. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2021
 
