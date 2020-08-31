Home  >  Spotlight

Who will be the next PNP chief?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 10:00 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The search is on for the next Philippine police chief as the country's top cop, Archie Gamboa, retires this week. This report tells us who are in the running to oversee President Rodrigo Duterte's law enforcement programs. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Philippine National Police   PNP chief   Archie Gamboa   PNP chief retirement  