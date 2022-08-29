Home > Spotlight Families, rights groups mark international day commemorating 'desaparecidos ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Families of human rights victims known as “desaparecidos” in the Philippines remember their loved ones on the eve of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Rights groups believe such cases only worsened during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight International Day of the Disappeared desaparecidos human rights human rights violations Rodrigo Duterte /entertainment/08/30/22/look-star-circle-quest-reunion-at-finalists-wedding/sports/08/30/22/fiba-clarkson-boosted-by-huge-mall-of-asia-arena-crowd/news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance