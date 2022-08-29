Home  >  Spotlight

Families, rights groups mark international day commemorating 'desaparecidos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:07 PM

Families of human rights victims known as “desaparecidos” in the Philippines remember their loved ones on the eve of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

 Rights groups believe such cases only worsened during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022
 
