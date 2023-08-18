Home > Spotlight How did inmate Michael Catarroja escape Bilibid? ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An escaped convict is back at the Philippine state penitentiary a month after sneaking out of its maximum security compound. Jeff Caparas tells us about the curious case of Michael Angelo Catarroja whose escape raised suspicions he had inside help.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Michael Angelo Catarroja Bilibid Philippine state penitentiary escaped convict /video/news/08/19/23/dnd-dof-chiefs-at-odds-over-afp-pension-system/news/08/18/23/2-day-old-baby-kidnapped-in-binangonan-hospital/entertainment/08/18/23/donya-cielo-dies-as-dirty-linen-ends-next-week/overseas/08/18/23/over-80-christian-homes-19-churches-vandalized-in-pakistan-riot/sports/08/18/23/basketball-gilas-manhandles-ivory-coast