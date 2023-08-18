Home  >  Spotlight

How did inmate Michael Catarroja escape Bilibid?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:22 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

An escaped convict is back at the Philippine state penitentiary a month after sneaking out of its maximum security compound. Jeff Caparas tells us about the curious case of Michael Angelo Catarroja whose escape raised suspicions he had inside help.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
Read More:  Michael Angelo Catarroja   Bilibid   Philippine state penitentiary   escaped convict  