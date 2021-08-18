Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: A village of widows

ABS-CBN News

Aug 18 2021

In a fishing village in Infanta town, Pangasinan, women worry whenever their husbands go out at sea. When they do not return, even after several years, those who end up widowed long for their beloved and struggle to make ends meet for the family. Listen to their stories in this episode of #NoFilter.
