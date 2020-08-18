Home  >  Spotlight

Whistleblower tags Duque as 'godfather' of PhilHealth mafia; Duque denies allegations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2020 10:57 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A whistleblower called Philippine Health chief Francisco Duque III the supposed godfather of an alleged mafia within state insurer, PhilHealth.

Duque denied the allegations as he makes his first appearance in the Senate's investigation into the embattled agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   Francisco Duque III   DOH   Department of Health   PhilHealth corruption  