Home  >  Spotlight

PhilHealth probed for more than P1 billion given to hospitals with pending fraud cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 10:41 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

House lawmakers continued their own probe into alleged irregularities in state insurer, PhilHealth, where they questioned the agency's alleged move to release over a billion pesos to hospitals with pending fraud cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   House of Representatives   PhilHealth corruption probe  