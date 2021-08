Watch more on iWantTFC

"Local Legends" hears the story of the foremost Kapampangan food historian and culinary expert, Lillian-Lising Borromeo.

Her life story gets interspersed with reflections of the era she grew up in, as Borromeo narrates how her interest in cooking began with observing her grandmother and turned into a full-time vocation after her family shot down her dream of becoming a doctor.

She also details the history of the Panecillos de San Nicolas she is famous for, from its beginnings during the Spanish occupation to the methods used in baking it which include using prayers as a timer.