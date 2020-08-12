Home > Spotlight How safe, effective is Russia's proposed COVID-19 vaccine? ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2020 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Calls for caution following Russia's claim it has created the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. Experts are citing the lack of information about the vaccine and its quick approval in Moscow. The World Health Organization is eyeing a rigorous safety and efficacy review of the vaccine. The Philippine's Department of Health said it also needs more information before making a recommendation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 12, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Russia, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccine, Russia COVID-19 vaccine Read More: ANC The World Tonight Russia COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Russia COVID-19 vaccine