How safe, effective is Russia's proposed COVID-19 vaccine?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2020 10:30 PM

Calls for caution following Russia's claim it has created the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. Experts are citing the lack of information about the vaccine and its quick approval in Moscow.

The World Health Organization is eyeing a rigorous safety and efficacy review of the vaccine. The Philippine's Department of Health said it also needs more information before making a recommendation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 12, 2020
 
