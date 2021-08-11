Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Answering the call to service

Posted at Aug 11 2021 02:01 PM

Laurensa Serna Joldanero and other health workers trek for hours every week to provide basic healthcare to the Mangyans of Sitio Lagnas and Barangay Naibuan in Occidental Mindoro. This episode of "#NoFilter" follows Joldanero in her journey, which includes rushing to a clinic where a woman is about to give birth. For 30 years, she has been helping people in far-flung communities while also being a mother to her 3 children. And while it may be taxing, there's no stopping for Joldanero, because she says those people are also now her family.
