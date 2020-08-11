Home  >  Spotlight

What challenges do public school teachers face in distance learning program?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2020 10:06 PM

The Department of Education begins its test-broadcast for distance learning ahead of the school opening later this month. This report tells us about the challenges faced by teachers due to the department's limited resources. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2020
