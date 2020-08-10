Home  >  Spotlight

Millions of Filipinos face poverty if gov't can't control pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2020 10:06 PM

The House of Representatives approved its version of the proposed Bayanihan 2 bill on third and final reading. This comes as economists warn millions of Filipinos could be thrown into poverty of the government fails to control the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2020
