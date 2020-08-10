Home > Spotlight Millions of Filipinos face poverty if gov't can't control pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2020 10:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The House of Representatives approved its version of the proposed Bayanihan 2 bill on third and final reading. This comes as economists warn millions of Filipinos could be thrown into poverty of the government fails to control the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Bayanihan 2, COVID-19, coronavirus, PH COVID-19 economy, poverty, PH economy Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bayanihan 2 COVID-19 coronavirus PH COVID-19 economy poverty PH economy