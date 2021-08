Watch more on iWantTFC

"Local Legends" features the story of 70-year-old shoemaker Rolando Santos who helped revive Marikina's shoe industry by creating a pair of leather shoes for none another than Pres. Rodrigo Duterte.

Marikina Shoe Industry Development Office (MASIDO) OIC Noel Box starts off by providing a brief history of Marikina's famed shoe industry.



Rolando then looks back on his upbringing in a family who had a reputation for making quality leather shoes, and looks back on his career as one of the oldest shoe designers in Marikina City.