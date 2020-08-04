Home  >  Spotlight

Why doctors warn vs use of rapid anti-body tests to detect COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2020 10:56 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Groups of medical doctors warn against the use of rapid anti-body tests to detect COVID-19. Health experts are concerned that relying on this method may do more harm than good. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   rapid antibody test   COVID-19   coronavirus  