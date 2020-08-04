Home > Spotlight Why doctors warn vs use of rapid anti-body tests to detect COVID-19 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2020 10:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Groups of medical doctors warn against the use of rapid anti-body tests to detect COVID-19. Health experts are concerned that relying on this method may do more harm than good. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, rapid antibody test, COVID-19, coronavirus Read More: ANC The World Tonight rapid antibody test COVID-19 coronavirus