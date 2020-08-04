Home > Spotlight New military chief's social media regulation proposal draws flak ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2020 10:52 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2020 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Malacañang stressed the Philippines' new anti-terrorism law does not cover social media. This comes amid concerns over the suggestion of the country's new Armed Forces chief to include social media regulation in the anti-terrorism law. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, AFP, social media regulation, Anti-Terrorism Law of 2020, anti-terrorism law Read More: ANC The World Tonight AFP social media regulation Anti-Terrorism Law of 2020 anti-terrorism law