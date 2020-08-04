Home  >  Spotlight

New military chief's social media regulation proposal draws flak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2020 10:52 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2020 10:53 PM

Malacañang stressed the Philippines' new anti-terrorism law does not cover social media. This comes amid concerns over the suggestion of the country's new Armed Forces chief to include social media regulation in the anti-terrorism law. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2020
 
