THROWBACK: Plight of the Lumad youths

Posted at Jul 28 2021 01:30 PM

"#NoFilter" talks to Langlang Bay-ao, a Lumad student, to shed light on the culture and the struggle of indigenous people in Mindanao. Youngsters such as Bay-ao fight for their right to education, but they had to do it in Manila, far away from home, after their school was accused of harboring communist rebels. Still, she hopes to someday return as a teacher for the next generation of Lumads.
