Duterte's South China Sea remarks may have legal implications, expert warns

President Rodrigo Duterte was slammed for his supposed defeatist statements on the South China Sea dispute during his fifth State of the Nation Address. A maritime law expert warned the chief executive's declaration that Beijing possesses the waters may have legal implications.

A former Supreme Court senior associate justice meanwhile stressed that contrary to Duterte's claim, the Philippines does not need to go to war with China to assert its sovereign rights. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2020