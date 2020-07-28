Home  >  Spotlight

Duterte's South China Sea remarks may have legal implications, expert warns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2020 10:21 PM | Updated as of Jul 29 2020 04:02 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte was slammed for his supposed defeatist statements on the South China Sea dispute during his fifth State of the Nation Address. A maritime law expert warned the chief executive's declaration that Beijing possesses the waters may have legal implications.

A former Supreme Court senior associate justice meanwhile stressed that contrary to Duterte's claim, the Philippines does not need to go to war with China to assert its sovereign rights. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2020
