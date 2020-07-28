Home > Spotlight Duterte's South China Sea remarks may have legal implications, expert warns ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2020 10:21 PM | Updated as of Jul 29 2020 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv President Rodrigo Duterte was slammed for his supposed defeatist statements on the South China Sea dispute during his fifth State of the Nation Address. A maritime law expert warned the chief executive's declaration that Beijing possesses the waters may have legal implications. A former Supreme Court senior associate justice meanwhile stressed that contrary to Duterte's claim, the Philippines does not need to go to war with China to assert its sovereign rights. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, China, South China Sea, West Philippine Sea Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rodrigo Duterte China South China Sea West Philippine Sea