Did Duterte's speech address COVID-19 crisis?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2020 10:48 PM | Updated as of Jul 28 2020 08:05 AM

Some opposition lawmakers are unsatisfied by President Rodrigo Duterte's speech, saying it did not adequately lay out the government's game plan against the coronavirus crisis. Some allies, however, welcomed the president's remarks on his other priorities before his term ends in 2022. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2020