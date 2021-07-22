Home  >  Spotlight

Research group says Metro Manila in the early stages of new COVID-19 surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 10:52 PM

The Philippine government is urged to consider tighter COVID-19 restrictions as new Delta variant cases are detected in the country.

Health officials confirm a rise in COVID-19 infections in the capital region, but they say this cannot be attributed yet to the highly infectious strain. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 22, 2021
 
