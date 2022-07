Abe Shinzo's special relationship with the Philippines

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo once visited the Philippines in 2017. Abe met with then-president Rodrigo Duterte at Malacanang in Manila. He also visited Duterte at his home in Davao City. Abe said it was a tremendous honor to have been the first head of state to visit the Philippines during Duterte's term.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 8, 2022