Duterte seeking to escape accountability with possible VP run: senator

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2021 12:14 AM

Pushback from Philippine lawmakers and political analysts after President Rodrigo Duterte declared himself a candidate for the vice presidency in 2022. One opposition senator sees Duterte's candidacy as an attempt to escape accountability from his supposed crimes against humanity. RG Cruz has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 2, 2021
