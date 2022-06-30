Home  >  Spotlight

ANC

The Marcoses’ return to power after nearly 40 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2022 03:34 AM

Almost 40 years after they were forced into exile, the Marcoses returned to the peak of political power. Zandro Ochona traces the their journey.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2022
