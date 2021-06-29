Home  >  Spotlight

COVID-19 vaccination lapses in NCR linked to frontliners' fatigue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 11:20 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Covid vaccination lapses in two Metro Manila cities are linked to health workers' fatigue. Philippine health officials are recommending ways to avoid this. Here's the full story. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2021
 
