PaalamPNoy: Archbishop Soc Villegas' homily for PNoy's Funeral Mass

In an emotional homily for former President Noynoy Aquino’s Funeral Mass in the Church of the Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said he hopes that PNoy's "death will spark another fire within us to resurrect his example of decency and integrity."



"The sincerest form of tribute to dear President Noynoy is to relive his life lessons of decency and ethical leadership; recover honor and dignity in our private and public lives, among us citizens and our leaders. His mortal remains are now ashes, but his integrity and decency must resurrect through us and in the leaders we choose.

and the decency of our leaders as servants, not bosses," he said.

Aquino, 61, was inurned at the Manila Memorial Park beside his parents on Saturday. He died unexpectedly on Thursday due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.