Ressa: Journalism at an 'existential moment'

MANILA — Journalism and democracy are at "existential moment", Nobel Peace laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa on Thursday said, as she raised concerns over a recent report on influencers overtaking journalists as the main source of news for young people.

Speaking to ANC, Ressa said the report of Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism failed to consider the impact that disinformation campaigns and attacks on traditional media have on news consumption.

Ressa said she resigned last year from the advisory board of the RISJ, citing deep concerns about how it compiles its annual digital news report.

"The glaring part of the report itself is it criticizes journalism and journalists in different countries around the world. But not one word to analyze the technology companies that have literally become the vector of attacks for news organizations," Ressa told "Headstart".

"That's the reason why news organizations, why journalists are at an existential moment. When we are at an existential moment, democracy is at that same point.

"It's not about our content. It's about distribution and the way that technology companies, social media designs distribution," she added.

According to a report published by the Britain-based Reuters Institute, 55 percent of TikTok and Snapchat users and 52 percent of Instagram users get their news from "personalities" -- compared to 33 to 42 percent who get it from mainstream media and journalists on those platforms, which are most popular among the young.

The figures were based on interviews with some 93,000 people across 46 countries, conducted for the RISJ, part of Britain's University of Oxford.

For another veteran journalist, while the RISJ report is worrisome, it's not surprising.

"I think whatever platform works, journalists should explore. But that is not to say that journalists should surrender their old ways and the old philosophy surrounding the news," Vergel Santos, trustee of Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, told ANC.

Facebook remains the leading source of news among social networks worldwide, but its influence is dropping, with 28 percent saying they use it to get news, compared with 42 percent in 2016.

This likely reflects Facebook's shift away from news-sharing towards a focus on friends and family, as well as young people's preference for more video-based apps like TikTok and YouTube.

TikTok now reaches 44 percent of 18-24-year-olds, and 20 percent get their news from the app, up 5 percent on last year.

The biggest challenge for traditional news outlets is the falling number who go direct to their websites -- just 22 percent, down 10 points since 2018 -- rather than relying on social media links.

