Duterte urged to certify as urgent a bill that seeks to amend PH baselines law
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 07 2021 11:55 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Francis Jardeleza, The Hague, West Philippine Sea, China, South China Sea, Philippine Baselines Law
- /sports/06/08/21/pinoy-jin-allain-ganapin-gains-tokyo-paralympics-berth
- /sports/06/08/21/execration-qualify-for-msc-2021-playoffs
- /sports/06/08/21/fil-am-players-tryout-just-the-beginning-for-gilas-women
- /overseas/06/08/21/china-says-it-wants-to-strengthen-dialogue-with-other-south-china-sea-claimants
- /business/06/08/21/dole-aminadong-hindi-kayang-mapabuti-employment-rate-sa-bansa-dahil-sa-ncr-lockdowns