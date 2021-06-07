Home  >  Spotlight

Duterte urged to certify as urgent a bill that seeks to amend PH baselines law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 11:55 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte is urged to certify as urgent a bill that seeks to amend the Philippines' baselines law.

The move aims to step up the enforcement of a 2016 ruling at The Hague that invalidated Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Francis Jardeleza   The Hague   West Philippine Sea   China   South China Sea   Philippine Baselines Law  