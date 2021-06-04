Home  >  Spotlight

More Filipinos worry worst of COVID-19 pandemic 'yet to come': survey

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2021 02:34 AM

A recent survey shows more Filipinos believe the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. The downbeat outlook comes as rising cases overwhelm the intensive care unit of the largest public hospital in the country. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 4, 2021
