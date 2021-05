Watch more in iWantTFC

“Local Legends” features 83-year-old Lolit Alejo as she prepares Cavite City’s most popular and sought after rice cake "bibingkoy".

The program also looks into how Alejo set the standards in making the rice cake.

She shares the importance of being true to her mother’s teachings and recipes after the helm of Aling Ika’s Carinderia was passed down to her.

Alejo then shares how she learned to prepare the popular delicacy, and explains why she strictly manages her finances.