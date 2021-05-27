Home  >  Spotlight

THROWBACK: Payong Modus | Red Alert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 06:33 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

PNP-Public Information Office criminologist PC Insp. Bryan Gregorio advises the public to be aware of the "payong" modus.
Read More:  ca throwback   Red Alert   Jeff Canoy  