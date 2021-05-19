Home  >  Spotlight

Researchers say NCR still COVID-19 epicenter in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 10:19 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Local researchers recommend that Metro Manila still be given vaccine priority as the country's COVID-19 epicenter, even as other Philippine regions record a spike in coronavirus cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   coronavirus   COVID-19   Metro Manila   COVID-19 epicenter   COVID-19 surge  