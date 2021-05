Carpio says Duterte sees China's Xi as 'personal protector'

Watch more in iWantTFC

A pro-China president seeking China's protection. That's the view of retired Philippine Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio on why President Rodrigo Duterte consistently defends Beijing's position on the West Philippine Sea.

A former Philippine envoy to Washington added his voice to critics who are calling out Duterte for not blaming China for grabbing control of the Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 10, 2021