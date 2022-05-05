Home  >  Spotlight

ANC

Media groups mark 2nd year of ABS-CBN shutdown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 12:11 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Various groups marked the second year since ABS-CBN went off the air on free TV and radio, after dozens of lawmakers voted against renewing its franchise. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 5, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   ABS-CBN   ABS-CBN shutdown   press freedom  