COVID-19 surge in PH may be worse than what official figures show, analyst says

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2021 10:01 PM

The coronavirus surge in the Philippines may be worse that what official figures reveal.

Health experts are recommending extra precautions even as quarantine restrictions are eased in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 12, 2021
