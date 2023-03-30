Home  >  Spotlight

PH government draws flak for 'double talk' on democracy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 10:43 PM

The Philippine government is called out for what human rights groups say is its double talk on democracy.

That’s after the government contradicted the support of a US sponsored democracy summit for the International Criminal Court. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2023
