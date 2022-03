Rev Reviews: 2021 Kia Grand Carnival EX AT 7-Seater

Watch more on iWantTFC

The beloved minivan has evolved throughout the years from boring family haulers to decked-out daily drivers that can compete with the latest SUVs.

Korean carmaker Kia remains at the forefront of the trend, as it continues to update its quintessential family driver with the 2021 Kia Grand Carnival.

Can this top-spec variant pull off the modern-day minivan with an executive touch?

Find out, as Migs Bustos goes behind the wheel of the 2021 Grand Carnival EX AT 7-Seater.