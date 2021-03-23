Expert says evidence shows community transmission of COVID-19 variants in PH
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:12 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DOH, WHO, World Health Organization, Department of Health, COVID-19 variants, community transmission, COVID-19 cases
- /video/news/03/23/21/several-lawmakers-call-for-abolition-of-phs-task-force-vs-covid-19
- /video/news/03/23/21/duterte-rejects-indemnity-for-vaccine-makers-despite-signing-it-into-law-last-month
- /overseas/03/23/21/suspect-in-custody-after-10-killed-in-mass-shooting-at-colorado-grocery-store
- /video/news/03/23/21/command-center-for-covid-19-facility-referral-overwhelmed-with-calls
- /video/news/03/23/21/manila-archdiocese-to-hold-holy-week-activities-despite-ban-on-gatherings