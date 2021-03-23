Home  >  Spotlight

Expert says evidence shows community transmission of COVID-19 variants in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 11:12 PM

Philippine health officials seek help from the World Health Organization to determine whether a community transmission of new COVID-19 variants is already taking place in the country.

But one infectious disease specialist believes there's evidence to already confirm this. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2021
