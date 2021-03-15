Home  >  Spotlight

DOH: COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas to be classified under P3 variant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2021 11:42 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2021 12:01 AM

The Philippine health department said new COVID-19 variants account for only seven percent of the country's coronavirus infections.

Nearly a hundred of the cases are those of the variant first detected in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2021
