MANILA—The Philippines' party-list system should not be abolished but reformed, according to election experts on Saturday.

Lawyer Atty. Emil Marañon III told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the system remained valuable because there were party-lists that spoke for sectors not represented by district representatives, such as workers and farmers.

"It doesn't mean na because naabuso na ’yung sistema, nawawala na ’yung purpose or proper representation," Marañon said.

Election watchdog Kontra Daya said earlier this month that 120 out of 177 party-list groups were "identified with political clans and big businesses, as well as for having incumbent local officials, connections with the government and military, unknown or unclear advocacies and representations; and pending court cases and criminal charges."

Marañon said that a confluence of factors — including a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that made it possible for non-members of marginalized sectors to represent organizations allowed to run as party-list groups — led to the system's current state.

University of the Philippines Political Science Associate Professor Jean S. Encinas Franco said Congress should review the 1995 Party-List System Law, along with members of the academe and other sectors, to fix flaws.

"Talagang i-invite ’yung iba't-ibang sektor. The academe, ’yung tumakbong party-list na matino at natalo. Dapat kunin yung opinyon nila," Franco said.

For this to happen, Kontra Daya convenor Danilo Arao said the public should pressure Congress for reforms.

"Sa mga nakaraang Kongresso, meron nang mga initiatiba para magkaroon ng amendment sa Party-List System Act, kaya lang hindi ito inaksyunan," Arao said. "Kailangan talaga mag-create ng public pressure dito.

" ’Yung Kongreso, magkakaroon din ng realization . . . Or mapipilitan ’yang umaksyon kahit ayaw nila basta nandiyan ’yung pressure mula sa publiko."